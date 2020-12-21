Time for some good ol’ plum cake

Celebrate the festival with a rich and delicious cake that is simple yet super tasty

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 12:32 am 5:43 pm

Christmas isn’t Christmas without a cake. It is celebrated with family and friends along with a delicious plum cake baked with love. Christmas celebrations are merry with midnight mass service, carols, cakes, loads of desserts and savouries relished with our loved ones. Many delicacies are cooked and are referred to as Christmas meal on Christmas eve. Apart from cakes, roast turkey, and chicken are popular for the occasion. There are countless recipes to bake a cake, some are bread-like and some are rich and elaborate. This one is a wonderful yet simple plum cake recipe with loads of nuts and flavoured with zest of fruits which makes it moist and perfectly balanced.

So, let’s indulge ourselves with this rich and irresistible treat as it makes a great addition to your celebration, holiday weekend and an ideal Christmas gift for your family and friends.

Ingredients

* White flour (Maida) : 1 1/4 cup

* Butter : 1/2 cup

* Sugar : 3/4 cup

* Eggs : 3 nos

* Milk : 1 tsp or as required

* Baking powder : 1 tsp

* Baking soda : 1/2 tsp

* Dry dates : 1 tbsp

* Cherries : 1 tbsp

* Yellow raisins : 1 tbsp

* Black raisins : 1 tbsp

* Green raisins : 1 tbsp

* Orange juice : 1/2 cup

* Orange zest : 1 tsp

* Lemon zest : 1 tsp

* Cashews : 2 tbsp (chopped)

* Walnuts : 2 tbsp

* Almond : 2 tbsp

* Tutti Frutti : 1 tbsp

* Dry Kiwi : 1 tbsp

* Dry ginger powder : 1/2 a tsp

* Cinnamon powder : 1/2 a tsp

Method:

* To a mixing bowl, add 1 tbsp of dry dates, cherries, yellow, black and green raisins each.

* Add 1 tbsp of dry kiwi pieces, tutti frutti, and any nuts of our choice can be added along with 1/2 a cup of orange juice.

* Any fresh fruit juice can be added, will add 1 tsp of orange zest, and lemon zest each( optional). (Zest-Grate of Lemon or any fruit peel).

* Soak them all for an hour’s time minimum, can be soaked overnight also to enhance the taste and flavour of the cake.

* Take a thick bottomed wide pan, add some salt and preheat it for 10 minutes on medium flame with a lid on it.

* Take another mixing bowl, add 2 tbsp of cashews chopped, walnuts, and almonds each, then add 1 tbsp white flour and mix them all.

* Now, after an hour, add the white flour and nuts mixture to the soaked fruits and nuts and mix them well.

* Add 2 tbsp of white flour to it mix thoroughly and place it aside.

* To a mixing bowl add 1/2 a cup of butter( should be at room temperature) and blend it smooth, with an electric blender or hand blender.

* Add 3/4 cup of sugar powder to it and blend, add 3 eggs one after the other and blend them thoroughly.

* Add 1 tsp of baking powder and 1/2 a tsp of baking soda, 1/2 a tsp of dry ginger powder and cinnamon powder each.

* Add a cup of white flour blend it well.

* Add the soaked nuts mixture with a tsp of milk if required or if the batter is thick mix them thoroughly.

* Take a baking tray, grease it and place butter paper on it or grease it with some oil and dust it with some dry flour.

* Pour half the cake batter into the tray, tap it to avoid air bubbles.

* Place a stand in the preheated vessel and place the baking tray.

* Let it bake for 50 to 60 min on low flame.

* After 40 min just prick a toothpick if it comes out clean it means it’s baked, put off the flame.

* Let it cool down completely.

* Turn it and place the cake on a plate and relish the delicious cake.

