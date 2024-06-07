Timex, Hyderabad-based Kamal Watches unveil special collection

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 04:44 PM

Actor Sriya Reddy unveiled the special watches collection.

Hyderabad: US-based watchmaker Timex Group commemorated their partnership with their Hyderabad-based partner Kamal Watches (Aparna Mall) through a special edition watches collection from Timex and Guess.

Actor Sriya Reddy was invited to unveil the special collection.

Established in 1969 with its inaugural retail outlet at Abids in Hyderabad, Kamal Watch Company has expanded its presence to over 50 stores across eight cities.

The opening of the new store at Aparna Mall reaffirms Kamal Watch Company’s dedication to providing its valued customers with the finest selection of timepieces.

Customers visiting the Kamal Watches store can explore the newly launched exclusive collection from Timex and Guess (limited quantity) and a variety of other watch brands.

Deepak Chhabra, managing director, Timex India, said: “Hyderabad is a very important market for us and the fashion-forward consumer mindset enables us to bring more innovation and styles.”