Tipper lorry runs over youngster in Hyderabad’s old city

By | Published: 10:43 am

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man died after a tipper lorry hit the scooter on which he was going at Fateh Darwaza in the old city early on Wednesday.

According to the police, the man identified as Subash, a resident of Uppuguda, was going from Bahadurpura towards Shahalibanda when the tipper hit his scooter. He died on the spot.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

A case was booked by the police and the lorry driver was taken into custody.

