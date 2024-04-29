Tipplers demand easy beer availability in Mancherial

Thagubothula Sankshema Sangham district president Kotrangi Tharun expressed concern over unavailability of the 'lite' variety of Kingfisher in wine shops and bars.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 06:40 PM

Mancherial: In a rather unusual request, Kotrangi Tharun, the district president of Thagubothula Sankshema Sangham, a forum of tipplers here, submitted an application to the Superintendent of the Prohibition and Excise department requesting him to ensure availability of Kingfisher Lite beer in Mancherial on Monday.

Citing that Telangana had earned an income of Rs.670 crore in just 18 days by selling beer, Tharun said the public, in particular youngsters, were struggling to beat the scorching heat. Youngsters were unable to buy the ‘Lite’ variety of Kingfisher beer due to an acute shortage not only in Mancherial, but Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

“After drinking the light beer, we could easily do our work. If we consume a strong variety of the beer, we experience inflammation in the stomach, severe headache and vomiting. Hence, I on behalf of all tipplers, request you to take steps to ensure availability of the Lite beer in all wine shops. We can strive to double the income of the State if the department extends support to us,” Tharun mentioned in the application.

He also alleged that certain shops had formed a syndicate and were not selling the beer variety as the brewer was offering a lower margin than other drinks.

“The shops are making us go for some new brands. But, we are likely to spoil our health if we drink the new brands which we were forced to consume,” he said.

Meanwhile, the unusual application went viral on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook. While a section of users praised Tharun, others criticised him for the request. They said he could have urged officials to prevent overpricing of liquor. However, the application has become the talk of the town.