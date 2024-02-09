Hyderabad: Software employee held for drug peddling

The suspect B Arjun Goud had developed contacts with local drug dealers in Araku agency area in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 09:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Excise Department officials along with the local police arrested a software employee on charges of drug peddling at Serilingampally on Friday.

The suspect B Arjun Goud (25), a resident of Beeramguda who works for an IT firm in Hitec City, had developed contacts with local drug dealers in Araku agency area in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said Arjun procured marijuana from AP and smuggled into Hyderabad and sold to known customers for easy money.