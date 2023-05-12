Tirumala: Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations from May 14 to 18

TTD EO Sri AV Dharmareddy said that Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations will be held in Tirumala for five days from May 14 to 18.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:27 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) EO Sri AV Dharmareddy said that Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations will be held in Tirumala for five days from May 14 to 18. The TTD EO announced it in the Dial Your EO program which was held on Friday at Annamaiya Building in Tirumala.

On the occasion of the Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations, TTD is organising spiritual and devotional music programs with the artists of Annamacharya, Dasasahitya, and Hindu Dharmaprachara Parishad at Anjanadri, Akashaganga, and Nadanirajanam venues in Tirumala.

The five days program of Hanuman Jayanthi:

May 14: Anugrah Bhashanam of Tuni Tapovanam Sri Satchidananda Swami

May 15: Anugrah Bhashanam of Kurtalam Peetadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Siddeshwara Ananda Bharathi Swamy

May 16: Anugrah Bhashanam of Kanchi Peetadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal

May 17: Anugrah Bhashanam of Sri Ahobila Mathadhipati Sri Sri Sri Sathagopa Sri Ranganatha Yathindra Mahadesikan Swami

May 18: Anugrah Bhashanam of Pushpagiri Mutt Peetadhipathi Shri Sri Sri Vidya Shankara Bharati Swami

The Akhanda Parayanam Yajna will be performed on May 16 for complete 18 hours from 5.30 am to 10.30 pm with 2,872 Vedic scholars. The entire program will be telecasted live by SVBC.