Tirumala News: Pournami Garuda Seva on July 21

The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva schedule in Tirumala and Tirupathi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 06:35 PM

Tirumala: The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva will be observed in Tirumala on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima on Sunday (July 21). A similar seva will be observed in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on the same day.

In connection with this fete on Sunday, Sri Malayappa Swamy will take a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam between 7pm and 9pm to bless His devotees, according to a press release issued by the TTD here on Friday.

Seva in Govindaraja Swamy temple

The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva will be observed in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on July 21.

In connection with Guru Pournami on Sunday, Sri Govindaraja Swamy will take a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam to bless His devotees.