TTD to celebrate 300-year-old ‘Pallavotsavam’ on July 24

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 09:32 PM

File photo

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will observe the 300-year-old traditional Pallavotsavam fete on July 24 on the occasion of Uttarabhadra Nakshatram, the birth star of the Maharaja of Mysore.

As part of the celebrations, after the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, the Utsava idols Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will be taken on a procession to the Karnataka Choultry. The representatives of the Karnataka State Government and representatives of the Maharaja of Mysore will welcome the deities with special Harathi.

The TTD in a press release said as per legend, the Maharaja of Mysore had made huge donations of land and jewellery, Garuda, Gaja, Mutyapu Pandiri, Sarvabhupala, Aswa, Suryaprabha and Chandraprabha Vahanams to the Srivari temple besides giving the ivory palanquin used during the Brahmotsavam.

The Maharaja also started the tradition of offering five kilos of ghee every day to the Brahma Deepa, the Maharaja Deepa and the Akhanda Deepa in the Srivari temple, on behalf of the Mysore Samsthanam, and the Navaneeta Harathi every morning before the Suprabhata Seva of Srivaru, which continues even today.

As part of the celebrations, a special asthanam will be held at 7.30 pm on the day of Uttarabhadra Nakshatra every month at Srivari Temple. Similarly, on Ugadi, Diwali and Anivara Asthana fetes, there is a special Harathi in the name of the Maharaja of Mysore. Even on the day of the Utlotsavam held on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Sri Malayappa Swamy pays a visit to the Karnataka Choultry to receive the traditional honours, the release said.