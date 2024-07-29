| Tirumala Pushkarini To Be Closed From August 1 To 31

Tirumala Pushkarini to be closed from August 1 to 31

The entire water will be bailed out and certain works including removal of sludge, cleaning of steps, painting of pipes, repairing damaged points, if any will be taken up.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 09:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said the Swamy Pushkarini (temple tank) will be closed from August 1 to 31 for taking up cleaning and renovation works.

It is customary to take up repairs and cleaning works of the Pushkarini, before the annual Brahmotsavams.

The entire water will be bailed out and certain works including removal of sludge, cleaning of steps, painting of pipes, repairing damaged points, if any will be taken up.

Till these works were completed, the Pushkarini remains closed, the TTD said in a press release and appealed to the devotees to cooperate.