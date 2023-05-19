Tirumala summer rush alert! 30 hours for Sarva darshan

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials said that there is a chance to reach rush-hour peaks in the coming days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Fri - 19 May 23

Tirupati: The rush in the Tirumala temple has increased due to the summer holidays and exam results. The devotees’ queue line has extended to the outer ring road, which is 4 kilometers long after the complexes are full. The Vaikuntam queue complexes I and II are filled with devotees, and the queue line reached the Narayanagiri gardens.

The devotees in the queue without tokens might take more than 30 hours for Srivari darshan. The TTD officials said that there is a chance to reach rush-hour peaks in the coming days.

As rains lashed out at Tirumala on Thursday for more than an hour, devotees faced some inconvenience. About 79,207 devotees worshipped Srivaru on Wednesday.

TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy and other top temple staff members are making necessary facilities to ensure that devotees in the queue are supplied with food, water, and other essentials.