Tirumala: TTD alerts devotees over the fake Tirupati Balaji websites

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has alerted devotees about the fake website “https://tirupatibalaji-ap-gov.org/“. The TTD officials stated on Sunday that ” The fake website was created, which looks like a similar page with minor modifications, to loot lakhs of devotees who visit the Tirupati Balaji website to book their darshan tickets and accommodations.” The fake URL address is https://tirupatibalaji-ap-gov.org/, while the official website is URL is https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/ “.

This fake website offers Rs 300 special darshan tickets,accommodations in Tirumala, and also gives temple updates similar to official websites. By this, thousands of pilgrims are getting trapped and booking tickets on fake websites.

The fake website was identified by the TTD IT wing and filed an FIR at Tirumala One Town police station under IPC sections 420, 468, and 471. Based on the complaint, the AP Forensic Cyber Cell has started an investigation into the fake Tirupati Balaji websites.

TTD requested devotees to make note of the URL address of TTD’s official website before booking their online tickets. It also said they could book tickets through the official TT mobile app, TTDevasthanams.

tags: Andhra Pradesh, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, TTD official website link, Tirupati