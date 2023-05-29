| Title Glimpse Of Mahesh Babu And Trivikrams Next To Be Unveiled On May 31

Title, glimpse of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s next to be unveiled on May 31

The title and the first glimpse of a Mahesh Babu project will be launched by his fans in theatres on Superstar Krishna’s birthday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu and director filmmaker Trivikram are joining hands for one of the most-anticipated projects by movie buffs and fans. Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela play the female leads in the action entertainer bankrolled by leading producer Suryadevara Radha Krishna (China Babu) under Haarika and Hassine Creations.

While there are several titles under consideration for this massive project, the update around the same will be revealed by the fans of the star themselves. In addition, a glimpse of the film will also be unveiled.

Yes, you heard it right. For the first time ever, the title and the first glimpse of a Mahesh Babu project will be launched by his fans in theatres on Superstar Krishna’s birthday i.e., May 31.

The glimpse will be screened in all theatres that are screening the redefined version of Superstar Krishna’s classic ‘Mosagallaku Mosagadu’, that’s re-releasing on the same day.

“A MASS Feast For Fans and By Fans! #SSMB28MassStrike to thunder its way on 31ST MAY! SUPER FANS will unveil Striking video at the Theatres!!Super Star @urstrulyMahesh #Trivikram @hegdepooja @sreeleela14 @MusicThaman @vamsi84 #PSVinod @NavinNooli #ASPrakash @haarikahassine (sic),” the production house Haarika & Hassine Creations tweeted.

The update announcement poster has a massy Mahesh Babu, with a cloth wrapped around his head, smoking a cigarette. S Thaman scores the music for the film whose technical team includes cinematographer PS Vinod, editor Navin Nooli and art director AS Prakash.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s earlier collaborations, ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’, continue to entertain and amaze audiences even today and expectations are running high on their third project together that’s touted to be the wholesome entertainer. SSMB28 is presented by Mamatha.