Guntur Kaaram Review: It’s only Mahesh Babu’s film and never Trivikram’s

By Saki Updated On - 12 January 2024, 11:47 AM

Guntur Kaaram, the third collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and star director Trivikram Srinivas after Athadu and Khaleja, was released in theaters today with huge expectations. Also, Mahesh Babu not being available to hit big screens with Rajamouli’s vision awaiting for a minimum of 3 years adds up much craze to Guntur Kaaram for this Sankranti.

Guntur Kaaram is the story of a son abandoned by his mother for 25 years. Mahesh Babu played Ramana, the son and his mother, Vasundhara, was played by Ramya Krishnan. What was the reason for the separation between the son and his mother and how they finally got reunited after 25 years is the story of Guntur Kaaram.

Trivikram once again chose the routine-stuffed emotional drama for Guntur Kaaram, which he has been doing since 2013 with Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi. The plot of the film is not much different from the regular commercial pattern. This time, Mahesh Babu needs to meet and bring her mother, Ramya Krishnan, back home. Of course, the approach is different in terms of the screenplay from Trivikram. He added some political touch and the family succession, but it didn’t work out much.

Trivikram brought the best mass shade out of Mahesh Babu in the film. The superstar surrendered himself to the character and exploded the mass stuff out for his fans. The characterization of the lead is also good. Trivikram showed his strength in comedy with the dialogue and diction from Mahesh. The Sreeleela and Mahesh romantic episode is totally boring, except for a godown scene where Mahesh did something never expected from him to erupt the fans in the theaters. Mahesh and Vennela Kishore’s comedy is also good in parts. Trivikram ran out of ideas and scenes completely in the second half of the film, which is the most negative aspect. So, from Trivikram’s contribution, the film gets no advantage except for Mahesh Babu’s screen presence and mass performance.

Mahesh Babu is the only spice in the film. He alone produces that heat to keep the film on high in all the aspects where Trivikram is off duty. The best part to take away for Superstar fans and even the general audience is Mahesh’s dance moves. He is on top of an energetic pinnacle. Mahesh’s diction of Guntur slang and his comedy timing are a great advantage. Guntur Kaaram is exclusively Mahesh’s film.

Sreeleela plays just a glamorous kick. Only her energetic dance performance adds something to the stuff. Meenakshi Chaudhary is good with her role.

Neither Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, nor Murali Sharma had a great scope for performance. Easwari Rao is the only actress who shines in the given space.

Thaman is good with the songs, but it looks like he is not much interested in the background score.

Sekhar’s choreography is the best part of the entire technical work.

So Guntur Kaaram can be strictly watched for Mahesh Babu, completely ignoring that Trivikram and Haarika & Hassine Creations made the film.