TKR College organises FDP

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: TKR College of Engineering and Technology organised a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘3D Printing and Design’ from January 4 to 8. Inaugurating the event, TKRES chairman Teegala Krishna Reddy expressed his gratitude to AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, AICTE, New Delhi for sponsoring the programme.

Resource persons from reputed organisations like DMRL, IIT’s, NIT’s and Osmania University shared latest trends in 3D printing and design and innovative implementation of these technology to real time problems, the College said in a press release.

