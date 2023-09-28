TMC appoints block-level presidents, vice presidents in West Bengal

By PTI Updated On - 11:07 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has appointed new presidents for 13 blocks in West Bengal on Thursday.

“AITC under the guidance and inspiration of Hon’ble Party Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce new appointments of Trinamool Congress Block Presidents…,” the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) said in a post on ‘X’.

Yesin Ali has been appointed as the President of Harirampur block in Dakshin Dinajpur district. Samir Raha has been appointed as the President of the Tapan (Gangarampur) block in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

Kistu Murmu has been appointed as the President of Habibpur in Malda district. Mostaque Hossain has been appointed as the President of Kaliachak-III in Malda district.

Nure Mahaboob Alam has been appointed as the President of Sagardighi in Murshidabad district. Sukumar Mondal has been appointed as the President of the Tehatta-I block of Nadia district.

Sambhunath Bera and Shah Md. Rofique has been appointed as the President and Vice President of Arambag in Hooghly district while Jasabanta Ghosh has been appointed as the President of Pursurah block in the district.

Syed Kalimuddin and Arun Roy have been appointed as the President and Vice President of the Raina-II block in the Purba Bardhaman district. Pradip Kar and Sitesh Dhara have been appointed as the President and Vice President of Debra block in Paschim Medinipur district.

Sudhangshu Sekhar Mondal and Sunil Bhowmick have been appointed as the Presidents of the Garbeta II-A and Daspur-I blocks of Paschim Medinipur district. Prasenjit Mahato has been appointed as the President of the Hura block of Purulia district.

“The All India Trinamool Congress under the guidance and inspiration of our Honourable Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the new appointments of Trinamool Congress Block President and Vice President in certain districts. We congratulate the new appointees and wish them the very best for their future endeavours. We would also like to thank the outgoing members for their respective contributions,” an official release from the AITC said on Thursday.

