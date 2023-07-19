TMC MP suggests Mamata Banerjee’s name for Prime Minister’s post

Birbhum: A day after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the grand old party’s intention is not to gain power but to protect democracy, secularism, and social justice, Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy on Wednesday said that the party would like Mamata Banerjee for the Prime Minister’s post.

On the conclusion day of 26-like minded parties meeting in Bengaluru, Kharge on Tuesday took to Twitter and said that the party’s intention in this meeting is not to gain power for themselves.

“I am happy that 26 parties are present in Bengaluru to work unitedly. Together, we are in government in 11 states today. The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them.

The BJP President and their leaders are running from state-to-state to patch up with their old allies,” Kharge said in the tweet.

He said that the BJP government is scared after seeing the unity meeting. “They are scared that the unity they see here will result in their defeat next year. Every institution is being turned into a weapon against the opposition,” he said.

“Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect Democracy, Secularism and Social Justice. Let us resolve to take India to back to the path of progress, welfare and true democracy,” Kharge had tweeted.

When asked about media reports saying, Congress is not in the race of Prime Ministerial face, TMC MP Shatabdi Roy said, “Then we would like Mamata Banerjee to be.”

Moreover, according to sources, Kharge, during his address to the joint meeting referred to his remarks at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin‘s birthday in March this year in which he had indicated that the question of a PM candidate was not the question and all like-minded parties must come together in the fight against divisive forces.

“I had already told in Chennai on Stalin’s birthday that Congress is not interested in power or the post of Prime Minister. Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice,” Kharge said at the meeting, according to sources.

The two-day joint meeting came to an end on Tuesday with the 26 parties agreeing to come up under one name– Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said that the name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance,” VCK chief told ANI.