Beware navigating the digital dating minefield: Hyderabad cyber crime police

The cyber crime police has issued an advisory underscoring the importance of vigilance and awareness in navigating the pitfalls of online dating.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 05:28 PM

Hyderabad: In today’s digital world, finding companionship often starts with a swipe or a click.

However, recent apprehensions by cyber crime sleuths in Hyberabad shed light on how fraudsters are exploiting the dating platforms like Tinder, Bumble, Quack Quack, and others with deceptive tactics to prey on individuals.

Operating under the guise of love and friendship, these criminals exploit trust, leaving their victims heartbroken and financially depleted. In the wake of this, the cyber crime police has issued an advisory underscoring the importance of vigilance and awareness in navigating the pitfalls of online dating.

By being cautious, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to fraudulent schemes. As technology continues to evolve, it’s imperative to remain cautious and informed to safeguard against the ever-present threat of cyber crime, the police said.

* Exercise Caution:

Refrain from sharing personal information with strangers online and exercise caution when engaging with individuals on dating platforms.

* Spot Red Flags:

Be wary of suspicious behavior such as rapid profession of love, reluctance to meet in person or via video chat, and persistent requests for money.

* Verify Identities:

Conduct thorough research on individuals you interact with online. Scammers often use fake identities, and discrepancies often can be uncovered through a simple search.

* Report Suspicious Activity:

If you encounter a potential scammer, report them to the dating platform and relevant authorities to prevent further victimization.

* Stay Informed:

Remain updated on the latest scams and tactics employed by fraudsters to safeguard yourself and others from falling prey to similar schemes.

* Seek Support:

In the unfortunate event of falling victim to a dating scam, don’t hesitate to seek support from trusted sources to address emotional and financial repercussions.