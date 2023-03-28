Toddler run over by auto rickshaw in Hyderabad

A toddler died after being run over by a garbage collection auto rickshaw at Malkajgiri on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: A toddler died after being run over by a garbage collection auto rickshaw at Malkajgiri on Monday.

The boy, identified as Razaq (2 years), fell down while playing on the road. “The driver of the auto rickshaw without noticing the incident reversed his vehicle and ran over the boy. The child had sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died,” said Malkajgiri police.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating. The driver of the auto rickshaw was taken into custody.