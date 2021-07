Tokyo Olympics: Indians in action on Saturday

Following is the complete schedule of Indian action on July 31

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu will face Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in badminton women’s singles semifinals to ensure a medal in Tokyo. Indian archer Atanu Das will also contest on Day 8. Strong contender in Men’s 52kg boxing, Amit Panghal will start his Olympic bout on Saturday.

Archery

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men’s Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18 am

Athletics

Seem Punia in Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group A: 6:00 am

Kamalpreet Kaur in Women’s Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25 am

Sreeshankar in Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group B: 3:40 pm

Badminton

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20 pm

Boxing

Amit Panghal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men’s 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30 am

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36 pm

Golf

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 04:15 am

Hockey

India vs South Africa in Women’s Pool A Match: 8:45 am

Sailing

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35 am

Shooting

Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30 am

