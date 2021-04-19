Toll rises to seven in Shamshabad lorry mishap

Shamshabad police have booked a case against the lorry driver for ferrying people in violation of rules

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: The death toll in the accident at Shamshabad on Sunday evening has gone up to seven, with two more victims succumbing to their injuries while undergoing treatment early on Monday. The accident took place when a lorry, carrying around 30 persons, mostly brick kiln workers, overturned at Narkuda village in Shamshabad after trying to avoid hitting a car coming in the opposite direction.

Three persons died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries in the hospital on Sunday. In the early hours of Monday, two more succumbed to their injuries. The Shamshabad police have booked a case against the lorry driver for ferrying people in violation of rules.

Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police found that three persons, including a police constable and a home guard, were traveling in the car which collided with the truck.

Sources said the car was driven by Giri Prasad, a constable attached to Madhapur police station who was returning from Yadadri along with Sangameshwar, a Home Guard, and their friend Mallesh.

The trio, while returning, took the Shamshabad Outer Ring Road and allegedly stopped at a real estate venture for a party, after which it collided with the truck, resulting in the death of seven persons. The trio fled from the spot leaving the car behind. Police are investigating if they were driving under the influence of alcohol. Based on further details, necessary action will be initiated against them, officials said adding that the car had a pending challan for rash and negligent driving.

Also read

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .