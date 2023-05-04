| Tollywood Actor Sarath Babu Continues To Be Critical At Aig

Tollywood actor Sarath Babu continues to be critical at AIG

Sarath Babu's health status remains critical while maintaining stable vitals, the AIG in a bulletin on Thursday said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The health condition of noted Telugu actor of yesteryears Sarath Babu (71), who was admitted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Gachibowli has continued to remain critical.

“Sarath Babu’s health status remains critical while maintaining stable vitals,” the AIG in a bulletin on Thursday said.

The management at AIG Hospitals has urged people only to believe in updates on health status coming from either the family of Sarath Babu or official statements from AIG. “We will frequently update the health status of Sarath Babu,” AIG doctors said.

Also Read Sarath Babu is doing fine, says his nephew Aayush Tejas