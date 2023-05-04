Sarath Babu is doing fine, says his nephew Aayush Tejas

12:55 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Sarath Babu, one of the senior actors in Indian cinema who acted in more than 200 movies in South Indian languages, is currently ill, as we all know. The actor is being treated at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. But unfortunately, a few media sources spread fake news that the actor is no more.

Earlier, Sarath Babu’s sister clarified to the media channels that her brother is doing fine and requested that they stop spreading the rumours about his death. But the rumours are still spreading outside.

Today, Sarath Babu’s nephew comes up again with the official update that the actor’s health is stable now, as said by the doctors. He too requested the same about the fake rumours.

The family also told the media that the actor would recover soon and give his own statement to the media and public.

It is very unfortunate that even a few celebrities from the Telugu and Tamil film industries believed that Sarath Babu had passed away after seeing fake news in the media. Such negativity was spread in the media about this issue.

