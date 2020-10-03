Tollywood braces up for 20 percent pay cut

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Movie Artistes Association and the Active Telugu Film Producers’ Guild have agreed upon considering a 20 per cent reduction in remunerations of artistes, technicians and producers in the industry in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic conditions.

But those coming under Rs 20,000 per-day pay parity are exempted from it, said a press release. Technicians and individuals drawing over Rs 5 lakh per film are expected to extend the same reduction of 20 per cent. It is also agreed that the above understanding will be reviewed as the situation normalises.

Telugu Film Producers Guild said the artiste community is the face of Telugu cinema and has always been the first to step forward in difficult times. Since there is a cloud of uncertainty looming over theatre business with permitted occupancy of 50 per cent and zero foreign theatrical market, the Producers Guild urged everyone’s cooperation until Telugu Film Industry comes out of the difficult times.

