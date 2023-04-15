Warangal Police arrest man for encroaching on land with fake documents

Gaddam Yugandhar had illegally registered 20 guntas of land owned by Sheral Chandramouli on his name with fake documents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Gaddam Yugandhar

Warangal: Task Force police have arrested a businessman Gaddam Yugandhar for allegedly encroaching upon the land owned by a person by creating fake documents and also seized Rs 13 lakh in cash from him here on Saturday. It was alleged that he had illegally registered 20 guntas of land owned by Sheral Chandramouli on his name with fake documents.

Since the victim approached the Warangal CP AV Ranganath recently, he has directed the Task Force ACP M Jithender Reddy to probe the matter. During the investigation, it was found that Yugandhar, who helped the victim during the registration of some land to his daughter, had created fake documents and forged the signatures of the sons of Chandramouli and registered the land in his name in 2015.

He also allegedly forced Chandramouli and his wife Manemma to sell another 3.25 acres of the land and took Rs 13 lakh in cash from them towards ‘loan’. It is alleged that he had also cheated Chandramouli and Mannemma with fake loan documents. There were eight cases registered against Yugandhar in several police stations under Warangal police commissionerate limits. The accused has been handed over to Mills Colony for further action.