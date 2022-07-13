TOSS announces admission schedule for academic year 2022-23

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the admission schedule for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who want to pursue SSC and intermediate courses, through open and distance learning mode, which are equivalent to formal education can apply with a prescribed fee between July 18 and August 14. With a prescribed fee and late fee, the applications can be submitted between August 15 and 31.

Candidates can enrol themselves by uploading the required information in the prescribed online application form made available on the TOSS website https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/ from July 18. The applications can also be submitted at the TS Online/MeeSeva centres.

For more details, candidates can contact the district educational officer of their district or visit the TOSS website https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/.