Officials told to take steps to achieve higher pass percentage in SSC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 07:02 PM

Mancherial: Additional Collector B Rahul told officials of various departments to strive hard to enhance pass percentage of Class X students by working in tandem. He convened a review meeting with the officials of the education, municipal and Panchayat departments here on Thursday.

Rahul asked the officials to prepare the students for annual examinations by having coordination among the departments. He instructed them to take steps to achieve higher pass percentage than previous results. He told them to conduct awareness programmes in private function halls and Rythu Vedikas and to organise special classes for the students.

The additional collector advised the officials to allay apprehensions of the students and fear of failure in the examinations with the help of experts and psychologists. He stressed the need to provide uninterrupted supply of power, drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities at the schools. He told the officials to use powerpoint presentations to impart various subjects.

District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwar Rao, District Educational Officer S Yadaiah and others were present.