AP SSC Halltickets released, Click here to download

According to the AP SSC schedule 2024, exams will begin on March 19 and end on March 30, 2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 10:46 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh SSC halltickets have been released on official website on Monday.

Students can visit https://www.bse.ap.gov.in/apsscht24/HallTicketsSel.aspx to download hall tickets by providing details such as district name, school name, candidate name and Date of Birth, the officials said.

