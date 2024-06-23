Tough competition for DSC teachers’ recruitment in Telangana

Hyderabad has the highest number of applicants at 27,027.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 23 June 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: The District Selection Committee (DSC), a teachers’ recruitment in the government and local body schools, will see tough competition with 25 candidates vying for each job.

As the registration ended on June 20, as many as 2,79,966 candidates applied for the DSC, which has been notified with 11,062 vacancies. At 76,371, the highest number of applications were received for the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) positions and 42,094 candidates applied for the School Assistants (SA) Social Studies subject.

Similarly, 34,233 registrations were received for the SAs Biological Science and 28,701 applications were for SA Mathematics. Interestingly, all these positions are in Telugu medium.

While the vacancies are being filled in schools across 33 districts, Hyderabad has the highest number of applicants at 27,027. Only 2,265 registrations were received from the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, which lowest among all the districts in the State.

The DSC notification was issued for 6,508 SGTs, 2,629 SAs, 727 Language Pandits, 182 Physical Education Teachers, and 1,016 Special Education Teachers with 220 posts under the SA cadre and 796 under the SGT cadre. These posts also include 5,089 vacancies that were notified by the previous BRS government.

Following the issuance of a fresh notification, the School Education department opened registrations besides providing an edit option for candidates who had earlier applied.

Meanwhile, 23,919 candidates qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 registered for the DSC free, availing of the opportunity extended by the government. The exams will be conducted from July 17 and a detailed schedule is expected in a couple of days.

Inter advanced supplementary results tomorrow

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) will release the intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations results at 2 pm on Monday.

After declaration, results will be made available on the websites https://results.cgg.gov.in/ and https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in for the convenience of students and parents, the Board said on Sunday.