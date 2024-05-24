Township full of activity as BHEL organises summer camps

The 10 grounds in the BHEL are brimming with activity since 630 children are undergoing coaching in various sports.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 05:35 PM

Children are participating in summer camp in BHEL-Hyderabad located in Sangareddy district

Sangareddy: The BHEL Township is full of activity with summer camps being organised for children in 12 sport disciplines apart from conducting various other activities to keep children busy during summer.

The BHEL has been organising these summer camps for the last 45 years. The 10 grounds in the BHEL are brimming with activity since 630 children are undergoing coaching in various sports. The camps will continue for 35 days until schools reopen in June.

The organisation is also conducting summer camps in guitar, keyboard and vocal singing apart from yoga, painting and drawing. The summer camps are being conducted in sports such as volleyball, athletics, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, shuttle badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, roller skating and others.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Community Centre secretary Srikanth said they would give utmost priority to organise the summer camps.

They would invite some expert coaches in different sports. Srikanth has said many children who attended summer camps excelled in sports at national and international levels in the past.