Good response to summer camps from students in Kothagudem

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty expressed happiness that the students were taking advantage of the summer camps.

By James Edwin Published Date - 05:10 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Kothagudem: Summer camps being run by the State government in Kothagudem to promote sports and games among the students are evoking good response as large numbers of youngsters are taking part in the camps.

In Kothagudem town, a summer camp is being organised at Pragathi Maidan and Rajiv Park in Rama Talkies area. As many as 450 students are attending the camp daily. The camp is being organised twice in a day, from 6 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Speaking to Telangana Today, in-charge sports officer, Seetharam Naik, informed that sports camps were being organised at 12 places such as Yellandu, Aswapuram, Dammapet, Bhadrachalam and others in the district. At each camp, nearly 40 to 50 students were being trained.

In some places, the number of students was high. Expert sports coaches and physical directors were engaged to train the students. The camps which began on May 1 would continue till May 31, he said.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty expressed happiness that the students were taking advantage of the summer camps. The objective of organising summer camps in summer vacation was to help students acquire sports skills of their interest along with education. Sports are very useful for improving physical health, mental happiness and the body also gets in good shape due to sports. In addition to that, sports help to keep students away from television and cell phones.

The Collector appreciated the sports coaches for coming forward to impart skills in sports to the students. The students were being trained in games such as volleyball, kabaddi, football, basketball and athletics.

A school assistant (physical education) T Stella Gnavathi, who is training students at Pragathi Maidan, said the students were showing interest in games. It was a good development that parents are encouraging their children to learn sporting skills, she said.

An athletics coach, Pushpa, said the interest in sports among students and their parents had increased now in comparison to the past while a parent Sampath Kumar said that learning sports and games also helps children to learn discipline.