TPCC secretary demands suspension of Rajagopal Reddy from Congress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) state secretary Chanagani Dayakar on Monday demanded the suspension of Munugode MLA Rajagopal Reddy from the party for his alleged conspiracy to weaken Congress in the state.

Dayakar, in a media release here, said that Rajagopal Reddy was utilizing the politics for the purpose of his businesses. The comments made by Rajagopal Reddy have hurt the sentiments of the Congress members as well as impacting the interests of the party. The congress members strove hard to bring victory to Rajagopal Reddy in the elections. He asked the Congress high command to suspend Rajagopal Reddy from the party to protect the Congress in Munugode assembly constituency.

He questioned as to how far it was just on the part of Rajagopal Reddy taking support of the BJP at the time of Narendra Modi government was harassing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the pretext of inquiry of Enforcement Directorate(ED). It was not nothing but backstabbing the Congress.