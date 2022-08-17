Tractor driver gets life term for killing 82-year-old grandmother

Hyderabad: A local court in Nizamabad district sentenced a tractor driver K Gangadhar to life imprisonment for killing his 82-year-old grandmother Lakshmi at Bheemgal in 2021.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs.2,000 on Gangadhar and if he fails to pay the fine he should undergo a simple imprisonment for one month.

The court held Gangadhar guilty as he killed Lakshmi for reprimanding him for not going to work. He smashed Lakshmi’s head with a brick and stick at her house resulting in her death instantaneously.

Since Gangadhar was addicted to alcohol, Lakshmi requested him to mend his ways and advised him to go to work. However, Gangadhar did not mend his ways and when she seriously warned him, Gangadhar murdered her.

The police registered a murder case against Gangadhar and arrested him.