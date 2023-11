Traffic advisory in view of Modi’s roadshow in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

File photo

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory in view of the ‘roadshow’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city between 1 pm and 10 pm on Monday.

The traffic will be restricted or diverted at different points on the Begumpet Airport to Kachiguda X roads. The road show will be held on the following route – Airport Y Junction, PNT flyover, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet flyover, Green lands, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan, V V Statue, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Khairatabad flyover, Indira Rotary (Necklace Rotary), NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Katta Maisamma, Indira Park, Ashoknagar, RTC X roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda and Kachiguda X Roads.