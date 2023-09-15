Traffic advisory issued for Telangana Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:32 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: In connection with ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam’ celebrations to be held at Public Gardens in Nampally on Sunday, September 17, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings.

Traffic congestion points:

Taj Island – MJ Market – Public Garden – Ek Minar – Bhazar ghat –Asif Nagar- Red hills- Ayodya Hotel, Lakdikapul.

Chapel road ‘T’ junction – Nampally railway station – Gunfoundry – Abid Road – BJR Statue – Basheerbagh fly over.

Old Saifabad PS – Nirankari Bhavan – Ravindra Bharathi – Telephone Bhavan –Iqbal Minar – Secretariat road– Telugu talli – Ambedkar Statue– Liberty – Basheerbagh – Abid Road.

Basheerbagh junction – Hyderguda – King Koti – HTP junction – Public Gardens – NTR Marg – Iqbal Minar – Lakdi-ka-pul bridge.

Tank Bund – AR Petrol Pump – Adarsh Nagar – New MLA Quarters.

However, the car pass holders attending the event will be allowed at all the diversion points. The Traffic police requested citizens to take alternate routes and cooperate.