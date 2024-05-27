Traffic cops brace for monsoon logjam in Hyderabad

From senior officers to home guards, all traffic personnel will be on roads during rains to ensure smooth flow of vehicles

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 27 May 2024, 11:09 PM

The traffic police will keep citizens informed about slowdowns or jams through its dedicated accounts on different social media platforms.

Hyderabad: With the monsoon season fast approaching and the sporadic unseasonal rains already wreaking havoc, the traffic police are gearing up to efficiently deal with traffic-related challenges in Hyderabad.

Major difficulties that the traffic police face during monsoons in the State capital are the 183 water logging of which 65 have been identified as major ones. But when it rains heavily, even the minor water logging points become major water inundation points due to which there are traffic slowdowns at multiple locations.

“We have identified such points and various measures are being initiated to reduce the problems of people by clearing clogged water discharge points on time,” Traffic DCP – 1 L Subbarayudu told ‘Telangana Today’.

Instructions have been given to senior officials of the traffic wing to be present on the roads to supervise traffic management during heavy rains.

Right from the senior officers to the home guard, all traffic personnel will be on roads during rains to manage and streamline traffic, explained the official.

During rains, the main reason for traffic slowdown in the city is due to water clogging at different stretches. To fight the problem, special teams comprising of traffic home guards, constables or head constables are formed to clear the trash and other obstacles at water discharge points. The teams are equipped with big sticks, crow bars, spades and other tools.

To face the adverse weather conditions, the traffic police officers have been provided with rain coats and boots so that wherever there is forecast of heavy rains they are fully geared up and are on the field.

The traffic police during the monsoon will keep citizens informed about traffic slowdowns or jams through its dedicated accounts on different social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and X. Live traffic updates are available on Google Maps and the department will keep the citizens informed through news channels and websites as well.

Citizens should follow the advice of traffic police during rainy season. The suggestions are given based on the reports received from different government agencies that monitor the weather conditions.