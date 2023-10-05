Traffic diversions in view of WC matches at Uppal stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: In view of the World Cup cricket matches to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, the Rachakonda Police have notified certain traffic diversions between 12.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy vehicles such as lorry, dumper, earthmover, water tanker, and others from Warangal Highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted towards Chengicherla X road-Cherlapally- IOCL-NFC road.

Similarly, vehicles from LB Nagar to Nagole will be diverted towards Nagole Metro Station to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X road and heavy vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted to Nacharam IDA to Cherlapalli-Chengicherla.

The traffic police said there will be no restrictions on movement of regular traffic on the Uppal crossroads to Genpact.

