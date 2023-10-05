Fool proof arrangements being made for WC matches at Uppal stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police are making fool proof arrangements for the ICC World Cup 2023 matches to be held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Around 1,500 personnel drawn from Rachakonda Police, Telangana State Special Police, Armed Reserve, Central Crime Station and traffic police will be deployed apart from riot control force being on a standby.

Briefing the security arrangements here on Thursday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan, all steps are being taken to ensure safety of spectators and the cricket teams irrespective of their nationality or affiliation.

Every inch of the stadium is covered by surveillance cameras. “Each and every person can be closely monitored by the high definition surveillance cameras. Any unsocial activities will invite stringent action,” he said.

A total of 360 CCTV cameras are installed in and around the stadium including at vehicle check points and parking places. A joint command and control room is established at the stadium to monitor the surveillance footage for taking immediate action. “Anti sabotage checks with the help of bomb detection teams will continue round-the-clock until the match is completed,” Chauhan said.

An effective communication system is being maintained with the allocation of VHF sets to every sub-inspector and above rank for quick response. The police are setting up check-posts at all the entry points of the stadium to carry out anti-sabotage checks and frisking of persons.

Separate teams are being deployed for checking the movements of antisocial elements. “Three mobile phone technicians are deployed at each gate for checking the mobile phones of spectators,” Rachakonda Commissioner said.

Exchange of accreditation cards is strictly prohibited and cases also booked against change of passes. To control eve teasing, SHE Teams are deployed in and around the stadium, he said adding, “vigilance teams are deployed to control the vendors and their rates as prescribed by the authorities.”

People should enjoy the match with a sportsman spirit and show ‘tehzeeb’ of Hyderabad to the world. “It is a game where you have ample independence to be with your team but people should be within their own limits and not disturb or intrude on others personal space,” he said.

ICC World Cup 2023 matches at Hyderabad:

* Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium under security cover

* Matches on Friday, Monday and Tuesday

* 1,500 Police personnel deployed

* Force from Rachakonda Police, Special Police, Armed Reserve

* Riot Control Force on a standby

* Joint control room set up

* Anti sabotage checks with bomb detection teams

* 360 CCTV cameras installed

* SHE Teams on duty

Banned Items:

* Laptops

* Banners

* Water Bottles

* Cameras

* Cigarettes

* Electronic Items

* Matchbox/ Lighters

* Sharp metal/plastic objects

* Binoculars

* Coins

* Writing Pens

* Batteries

* Helmets

* Perfumes

* Bags

* Outside eatables.