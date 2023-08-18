Traffic diversions on August 20 for CM’s public meeting in Suryapet

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 03:57 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Suryapet: Arrangements are in place for the proposed public meeting to be addressed by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the agricultural market yard here on August 20.

The BRS leaders expect more than two lakh people would attend. Necessary arrangements vehicle parking are being made near the venue.

The Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to fly in a chopper and land at the Collectorate helipad.

After inaugurating the new collectorate building, the Chief Minister would open the BRS party office, new District Police Office (DPO) building and an integrated vegetable and meat market. Later, he would address a public meeting at 2 pm.

The BRS leaders expect that the CM’s public meeting would energise the cadre in the district. The public meeting is expected to assume significance as it would be held after the release of the first list of BRS candidate for the next legislative assembly elections. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy inspected the meeting venue on Friday.

Traffic diversions

Keeping in mind the public meeting near National Highway No. 65, police imposed traffic restrictions on the day. Vehicles going to Vijayawada side from Hyderabad, would be diverted through Miryalaguda.

The vehicles on their way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada would be diverted through Khammam by-pass road.