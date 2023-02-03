Suryapet: Traffic diversions on Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH 65 from Feb 5

With the biennial jatara being held near NH 65, following diversions would be enforced near Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Suryapet: Law enforcement authorities have decided to order diversion of vehicular traffic on Hyderabad – Vijayawada Highway (NH65) near Suryapet from Febryary 5 to 9 in view of the Sri Langamanthula Swamy Jatara.

With the biennial jatara being held near NH 65, following diversions would be enforced near Suryapet. Vehicles on their way to Vijayawada from Hyderabad would be diverted to Khammam by-pass road at Tekumatla and these vehicles would join the NH 65 at Namapuram. Similarly, the vehicles coming from Vijayawada and going to Hyderabad would be diverted at Rollabavi thanda and they would join the highway at Rayangudem.

However, all heavy transport vehicles would be diverted at Kodad and pass through Mirayaguda, Nalgonda, Narketpally to reach Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been completed for smooth conduct of he biennial Sri Lingamanthula Swamy jatara, which would be conducted from February 5 to 9 at Durajpally. Authorities have made arrangements at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore. Bathrooms, changing rooms for women and drinking water supply were made. Officials expect that about 10 to 15 lakh devotees would attend the jatara.

Police said more than 1850 police personnel and 500 volunteers would be deployed at the jatara. Drone fitted with cameras and 60 CCTV cameras were being intalled to monitor people movement. A police control room and help center was being set up at Peddagattu. Four parking places were identified for parking of four wheeler and two wheelers, police said.