Traffic diversions on Thursday ahead of Freedom Run in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:13 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced diversions on Road No.12 in Banjara Hills to NTR Bhavan road stretch on Thursday from 7 am to 8 am in view of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Freedom Run. The run will commence from the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Accordingly traffic from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar, Banjara Hills have to take alternate routes towards Jubilee Hills checkpost to Road No.36, Road No.45 towards Madhapur, Cyberabad.

Vehicles from Masab Tank towards Road No.12, Banjara Hills have to take alternate routes towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills, Road No.10, Zaheera Nagar and Cancer Hospital.

Traffic from Film Nagar towards Orissa Island have to take alternate routes towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT and NFCL towards Punjagutta.

Motorists from Masab Tank towards Road No.12 and Jubilee Hills have to go via Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Tolichowki, Film Nagar and Jubilee Hills.

The road stretches from Vemi Reddy Enclave, Road No.12, Banjara Hills, Omega Hospital U turn, Road No.14 towards Cancer Hospital and Road No.10 near Cancer Hospital junction will be closed from 6.45 am to 8 am.

The police requested the people to take alternate routes to their destinations and to avoid the above routes during the specified timings.