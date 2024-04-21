Traffic restrictions imposed in view of CM tour to Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 06:28 PM

Adilabad: Traffic restrictions were imposed on certain routes in view of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s tour to the district headquarters slated for Monday. Revanth Reddy is expected to take part in a rally to be taken out in support of Congress candidate Athram Suguna who will file her nomination in Adilabad town on Monday.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said motorists coming from ‘I love Adilabad’ installation, Konda Laxman Bapuji, Jagjeevan Chowk, Collector Chowrasta should use the Shantinagar road to reach their destinations. Traffic is allowed only in one way from RIMS-Adilabad to the bus stand. Movement of vehicles is restricted on NTR Chowk and Vinayak Chowk. People are advised to take alternative roads.

The road leading to the Elections Returning Officer’s office will remain closed for the general public on Monday from 11 am to 3 pm.