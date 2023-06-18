| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad In View Of Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam From June 19 To 21

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam from June 19 to 21

Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions at Balkampet from Monday to Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: In view of Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam at Yellamma Devasthanam, the Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions at Balkampet from Monday to Wednesday.

Traffic coming from Greenlands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre and intending to go towards Fateh Nagar will diverted at SR Nagar T Junction towards SR Nagar Community Hall – Abilasha Towers – B.K Guda X Road – Sriram Nagar X road – Sanath Nagar /Fateh Nagar Road.

Traffic from Fateh Nagar fly over intending to go towards Balkampet will be diverted at New Bridge towards Katamaisamma Temple- Begumpet. Traffic coming from Green Lands – Bakul Apartments – Food World intending to go towards Balakampet will be diverted at Food World X roads towards Sonabai Temple – Satyam Theater – Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T Junction.

Traffic coming from Begumpet, Kattamaisamma Temple intending to go towards Balkampet will be diverted towards Greenlands – Matha Temple – Satyam Theater – SR Nagar T Junction left turn to SR Nagar Community Hall.

The by-lanes and link roads will remain closed for traffic coming from SR Nagar ‘T’ junction towards Fateh Nagar/Balkampet.

