Rachakonda police announce traffic restrictions in view of CM KCR’s sapling plantation program on Monday

The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 8 am and 1 pm and commuters have been advised to avoid the surroundings of ORR Tukkuguda to Kandukur route on Srisailam National Highway

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police announced traffic restrictions in view of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s sapling plantation program at Thummaloor Urban Forest Park on Monday. The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 8 am and 1 pm and commuters have been advised to avoid the surroundings of ORR Tukkuguda to Kandukur route on Srisailam National Highway.

Also, the traffic coming from ORR Thukkuguda towards Kandukur on Srisailam National Highway will be diverted from Saraswathiguda gate – Saraswathiguda – Lemur village, Gudur Road, Rachulur Gate, take left towards Kandukur on Srisailam Highway.

Similarly, traffic coming from Kandukur towards ORR Thukkuguda on Srisailam National Highway will be diverted from Thummaloor gate -Thummaloor village – Maheshwaram towards Mansanpally X Road – ORR Pedda Golconda towards Hyderabad.