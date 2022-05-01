Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Eid-ul-Fitr

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:56 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in connection with Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank. Restrictions or diversions will be imposed between 8 am and 11.30 am on the day of festival.

Mir Alam Tank Idgah:

The vehicular traffic (Namazees) from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura cross roads from 8 am to 11.30 am. During the prayer time, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and will be diverted at Bahadurpura cross roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul etc.

Similarly, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and diverted at Danamma Huts cross roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc. Vehicles will not be allowed towards Eidgah and will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

Heavy vehicles including RTC buses from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers. Similarly heavy vehicles including RTC buses from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Mailardevpally towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendranagar or Mailardevpally till the entire congregation disperses.

Hockey Ground, Masab Tank:

At Hockey Ground, Masabtank, namazees will offer prayers up to under the Masabtank junction flyover and no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the flyover. Traffic from Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover from 7 am to 10 am.

General traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted through flyover Masab Tank, via Ayodhya Junction (left turn) Khairtabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel so on. Traffic from Lakdi-ka-pul towards Masab tank and intending to go to Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodhya Junction towards Nirankari, Khairtabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank flyover towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills till the completion of prayers.

Traffic from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel – Right Turn – RTA Khairtabad and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Errum Manzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .