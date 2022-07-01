| Traffic Restrictions On Saturday In View Of Yaswanth Sinhas Arrival In Hyderabad

Traffic restrictions on Saturday in view of Yaswanth Sinha’s arrival in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:33 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the rally on the arrival of presidential candidate Yaswanth Sinha from Begumpet Airport to Jalavihar on Saturday, traffic restrictions will be in place in the city from 11am to 2pm.

A large gathering is expected from Begumpet Airport – Lifestyle – Somajiguda – Khairatabad – IMAX Rotary – PVNR Marg –Jalavihar, which may lead to traffic congestion.

Accordingly, traffic from Green Lands towards Raj Bhavan road will be diverted at Monappa Island/ Rajiv Gandhi Statue towards Punjagutta.

Likewise, traffic from Khairatabad towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and diverted at Khairatabad junction towards Shadan College and vehicles coming from Minister’s Road towards Children’s Park will be diverted towards Buddha Bhavan, Tank Bund at Nallagutta Bridge.

Similarly, vehicles from Tank Bund towards Sanjeevaiah Park will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan at Sonabai Mosque and traffic from Mint Compound towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

Officials said large numbers of political leaders are expected to move from Begumpet Airport towards HICC Novotel in Madhapur between 10 am to 6 pm through Punjagutta – KBR Park – Jubilee Hills Check Post – Road No. 36 – Madhapur which may lead to traffic congestion.