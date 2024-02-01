Tragedy strikes Siddipet as road mishap leaves father-son duo dead, 12 injured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 07:46 PM

Two died, 12 injured as auto tyre burst on Rajiv Rahdhari, at Ramunipatla of Chinna Kodur Mandal of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, a man, who was going to meet a prospective alliance for his only daughter, was killed along with his son in a road mishap on Rajiv Rahadari at Ramunipatla village of Chinna Kodur mandal on Thursday.

Twelve of his relatives, including three children, traveling in the auto trolley were injured. The victims were Miryala Srinivas (55) and his son Hanumantha Rao (29), residents of Yapral in Secunderabad. Srinivas along with his relatives were going to Karimnagar to visit a prospective alliance for his daughter in the auto trolley owned by his relative Veerabadhram. It is said that the rear tyre of the vehicle burst during the journey, leading to vehicle turning turtle. Srinivas and Hanumantha Rao were trapped under the vehicle and died on the spot.

The others including Srinivas’s wife Vijaya, younger son Ramesh, and Hanumantha Rao’s wife Jyothi and their two children were injured.

Chinnakodur Police registered a case while the injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Siddipet.