Tragic ambulance accident claims driver’s life in Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Representational Image

A driver of an ambulance died when the vehicle overturned and caught fire after ramming into a road divider at B N Reddy Nagar Vanasthalipuram on Tuesday early hours.

According to reports, the ambulance was returning to the city after dropping a patient at Ibrahimpatnam. Around 4 am, the driver who was reportedly overspeeding rammed into the road divider near B N Reddy Nagar junction.

Soon fire erupted in the vehicle as the diesel tank got ruptured and fuel spilled on the road.

A few locals rushed to the spot and pulled out the driver, however the man died. There was an explosion after the incident as an oxygen cylinder kept in the ambulance exploded. A few persons sustained injuries due to it.

The Vanasthalipuram police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH for postmortem. More details awaited.