Two killed in road crash in Vanasthalipuram

The victims identified as Kunchala Ravi (29) from Vanasthalipura, and Bollam Pranay (29) from Meerpet, were travelling in a car when the accident took place at Gurramguda ‘x’ road around 5 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 April 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: Two software employees died and three others were injured when the car they were traveling crashed into a stationary car on the road at Gurramguda in Vanasthalipuram on Saturday early hours. Rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said.

According to the police, the duo along with three of their friends came out in the car for a short trip and were proceeding from Hayathnagar towards Madhapur. When they reached Gurramguda, in an attempt to overtake a truck going ahead, the vehicle crashed into another car which was parked on the road side.

With the same speed, it jumped off the road and turned over. “Due to the impact, both of them suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died,” police said.

Following the incident, other motorists who were passing by the route rushed to rescue of the injured and shifted them to the nearby hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

The Vanasthalipuram police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating if there was any possibility of drunk driving. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for autopsy.