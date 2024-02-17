Woman murdered by her relative at Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 09:24 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly murdered by her relative at Vanasthalipuram on Saturday evening.

The victim A Laxamma, (43), was at her house in Injapur, Vanasthalipuram when the suspect Raju, who is also her relative came and picked up a quarrel and later attacked her with a stone.

The woman, who sustained a head injury in the attack, collapsed and died on the spot, according to the police.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab Raju.

Senior police officials visited the spot and interacted with some relatives of the victim and enquired into the reasons behind the attack.