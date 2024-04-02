Businessman jumps to death in Hyderabad

The police registered a case and are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the man ending his life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 10:06 PM

Hyderabad: A businessman died by suicide at L.B Nagar on Tuesday. The man Hritesh Reddy, (27), a resident of Vanasthalipuram came to a private hospital in a car and after parking his vehicle went to the third floor of the building and jumped from a window on the third floor, said L. B Nagar police.

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary. The police registered a case and are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the man ending his life.

Hrithesh Reddy was married a few months ago, the family members told the police.